Black law students rejoice following the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

TOLEDO, Ohio — The historic moment when the Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court is an exciting moment for Black law students.

Especially for Black women studying law and who are in the same position, she was once in.

University of Toledo law students say they're proud of Jackson, and it shows with hard work and determination anyone can succeed despite the color of their skin.

"This is groundbreaking. She is making history by being the very first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the land," Brianna Barnett, a first-year law student, said.

"It's a mixture between excitement, satisfaction and almost 'I told you so,'" added Chelsea Brooks, who is also a first-year student at the University of Toledo.

The University of Toledo law students are inspired as they witness Jackson become the first Black woman to sit on the High Court.

As Black women themselves, they know the hard work it took.

"I think it's more difficult for both African Americans and women. And then you put that into the same category and it's even more difficult. Just growing up in general, there's automatic assumption that I have a lower level of intelligence," said Brooks.

Brooks has broken those barriers.

She and her classmate, Brianna Barnett say it should be normal for everyone to be represented equally.

"Even in our court system and in our Supreme Court, it should reflect the citizens of the United States. And historically, it has not. So this is a major step forward," Barnett said.

And as a man, Clifton Porter, believes all women of any background should be uplifted.

"As a culture and as a society, we back up minority folks who are up for positions like this because the norm for all of our lives has been old white men and old white women doing these things and making these rules. And I think even just for the sake of switching it up a little bit," said Porter, who is a first-year student at UT.

Brooks says you just have to believe in yourself, even if no one else believes in you.

"It's kinda similar to the speech that Cory Booker told Ketanji during one of the conferences. It takes a lot. It's a lot of work and you'll have to go through a lot but I think if you're not willing to suffer or fight for it, then you don't want it bad enough," said Brooks.

Those students are eager to see what Jackson will accomplish in her position.