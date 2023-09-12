Downtown Toledo Salvation Army food pantry to begin new hours of operation

The change is scheduled to take effect Oct. 2.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The downtown Toledo Salvation Army food pantry is changing their hours of operation in October, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Organization officials listed the following days and times as the food pantry's new hours, which will become effective on Oct. 2, 2023:

Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - Noon

The new hours apply to the location at 620 N. Erie St. in downtown Toledo. This is a reduction from the hours listed on the organization's website, which are currently Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. The organization did not offer a reason for the change in hours.

Those using The Salvation Army food pantry should remember to bring a photo ID, proof of address and proof of all household members and birthdates.