Alcohol suspected to be factor in 2-vehicle fatal crash near Defiance

31-year-old Jorge Casares died at Defiance Regional Hospital after the 10:30 p.m. crash on Thursday. A second victim was flown to an Indiana hospital.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead and a woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Defiance County on Thursday night.

The Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened around 10:30 p.m. on State Route 18 just west of US 127 in the village of Sherwood.

According to the patrol, Jorge Casares, 31, of Mark Center, was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra westbound on State Route 18.

Amy Puckett, 42, of Fostoria, was driving a 2010 Chrysler Sebring eastbound on State Route 18. Casares crossed the center line and struck Puckett head-on, troopers said.

Casares was transported by Delaware Township EMS to Defiance Regional where he died. Troopers said Casares was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.

Puckett was flown by Life Flight to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Puckett was wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash.