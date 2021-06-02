OSHP troopers recover more firearms in 2020 than in 2019

It's not uncommon to recover guns in traffic stops that were used in serious crimes such as a murder or robbery, troopers say.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is taking a record number of guns off the streets across Northwest Ohio.

They say more firearms were recovered in traffic stops in 2020 than in 2019.

The agency released dash-cam video of various traffic stops in northwest Ohio counties from 2020.

The video from OSHP District 1 and OSHP District 2 included impaired driving and drug stops. The stops all had one thing in common: the drivers were illegally carrying a firearm.

According to OSHP, there were 301 recovered firearms in northwest Ohio in 2020, a 44% increase from 2019. That's 17% of the total number of recovered firearms in the state which is 1,746.

Top 3 Counties in OSHP D1 - Recovered Firearms

2019: Wood (27), Allen (21), and Lucas (19)

2020: Wood (50), Paulding (27), and Hancock (23)

2021 YTD: Hancock (5), Allen (4), and Defiance/Lucas/Putnam/Wood (2 each)

Top 3 Counties in OSHP D2 - Recovered Firearms

2019: Richland (41), Erie (24), and Marion (10)

2020: Richland (39), Erie (28), and Sandusky (23)

2021 YTD: Richland (7), Erie (6), and Sandusky (3)

All of the other OSHP districts in Ohio experienced an increase in 2020 as well.

"I don't think there's a real reason we can attribute it to," said Sgt. Ryan Purpura, a spokesperson with OSHP District 1 and 2. "In our area, in Wood County, we can attribute it to the fact that we have two major interstates, I-75 and the Ohio Turnpike."

Some of these guns were stolen and it's not uncommon, Purpora said, that they recover guns in traffic stops used in serious crimes such as a murder or robbery.