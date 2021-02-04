Dale's Diner in Waterville set to reopen June 22 under new ownership

The restaurant has been closed since April 3 due to a staffing shortage.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on April 2, 2021.

Dale's Diner in Waterville is reopening under new ownership after closing in April due to a staffing shortage.

The restaurant is being taken over by two Waterville residents, Nick and DJ Martin and is set to reopen on June 22.

If you are a Dale's regular, don't worry - the diner is expected to go mostly unchanged. It will return with the same menu and hours, and likely most of the of the same staff. In fact, former owner, Bill Anderson, will hang around to help the pair prepare for opening day.

Dale's Diner has been closed since April 3, as Anderson explained he'd had trouble hiring cooks to keep the restaurant running.

The restaurant is located at 34 N. 3rd St., Waterville, OH 43566.