Community memorial honors teen killed in central Toledo shooting

Derlanis "Tae" Holman was found dead on August 9 of apparent gunshot wounds on Pinewood Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The community came together to remember one of its own shot and killed earlier this month. Derlanis "Tae" Holman went missing on August 2 but his body was found on August 9 on Pinewood Ave.

Holman's family and friends held a memorial at Smith Park in central Toledo on Saturday. Pictures of Holman with his family and friends surrounded the service in the park.

Pastor Charles Allen spoke at the service about Holman, who went to his church. He said, like many young people, Holman had dreams and ambitions but was taken too soon.

Police found his body on August 9 in a field near Pinewood Ave.

Family friend Malik Smith said Holman was a good kid and always willing to help others. Smith said it gave him chills when he heard the news but the community has to step up now and protect our youth.

"It's very tragic," said Smith. "You know I'm from the streets, you know I grew up in the streets and this is my neighborhood. So you know this is tragic."

"Only thing I can do is speak up and see if I can help someone and change their mindset, because these kids here are our future and we have to help them out and start there."

Smith is helping to organize a Stop the Violence Our Youth Matters March on Sunday at Detroit Ave. and Dorr St. at 4:30 p.m.