Seafood restaurant in Perrysburg's Levis Commons opens doors Monday

Owner Claude Harmon hopes Claude's Prime Seafood will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Claude's Prime Seafood opened its doors in Perrysburg's Levis Commons to customers on Monday.

Owner Claude Harmon hopes the restaurant and bar will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood.

Jeff Dinnebeil, the vice president of operations for the Benchmark Restaurant Group, which Claude's is part of, agreed.

"We are really excited to open up the doors and provide a top level of experience for the guests to walk through," Dinnebeil said. "I think we have a real special stage here that will allow us to showcase the talents of our staff, of our chefs, of our team."

Claude's is open to walk-in customers now at 5103 Levis Commons Blvd. According to their website, they are open for dinner and late-night dining. They will also start serving lunch in the coming weeks.

Their late-night bar features a live piano and they offer multiple private dining options for up to 80 guests.

