Raising Cane's announces grand opening for Perrysburg restaurant

Grand opening for Raising Cane's in Perrysburg is officially slated for early November and the chicken fingers chain is now hiring.

Are you ready for chicken fingers and French fries at the French Quarter Square?

The popular chicken finger chain announced Thursday that the wait will be over in early November for its Perrysburg location.

Raising Cane’s opened in Sandusky just over a year ago, but this is the first to open in the greater Toledo area. The chain is opening 100 new restaurants in 2022 alone, bringing the total to nearly 700, with one of those locations bringing chicken fingers to 10576 Fremont Pike in Perrysburg.

I first asked the people from Raising Canes in private about a location here in town in January of 2021 & was told it’s happening. I’ve had to keep this secret about the old French Quarter for almost an entire year. You can imagine how difficult that has been for me. 🤣 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 4, 2022

In addition to the news that is sure to thrill Caniacs all over northwest Ohio, Raising Cane's will begin hiring over 120 employees. Interviews will take place starting Oct. 10, at its restaurant in Perrysburg.

Interested job seekers can text RCJOBS at 97211 or visit the website for Raising Cane's job postings.

