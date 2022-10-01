'My dream since I was young': Chef to open authentic ramen shop in downtown Toledo

The restaurant will offer a simple selection of the signature Japanese soups, complete with custom made noodles.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Downtown Toledo will soon be home to its very own authentic Japanese ramen shop.

Owner and longtime Toledo business owner, Chef Kengo Kato, says the shop has been a goal of his for decades. "It’s been my dream since I was young to open a ramen shop,” Kato said. “Toledo has shown my family and me so much love over the past 15 years, and I hope that Kato Ramen will be a place where guests can sit at our table and feel the love I’m sending back in each bowl.”

The new ramen shop, named "Kato Ramen", will be located directly next to Kato's other restaurant, "Kengo Sushi & Yakitori". Kato Ramen will reflect the mood and style of Kengo Sushi & Yakitori, and will also mimic the size of the neighboring restaurant.

Customers can expect to see authentic Japanese classics such as Miso soup, which is a rich and spicy vegetable broth. Kato Ramen also offers a signature soup, known as the "Vegan Bowl", made up of cashew-based broth with hints of garlic and ginger.

Kato plans to send love back to Toledo through the specially crafted ramen bowls, which have plenty of customization options based on each individual customer's preferences. Need extra noodles? Just ask for "kaedama" for your bowl. If you prefer more heat to your dish, Kato offers "spice bombs" for an added kick.

To show satisfaction, customers are being encouraged to "slurp loud, eat fast", as the motto of Kato Ramen states. To Chef Kengo Kato, digging in is a sure sign of approval from the customer. The loud slurping is also functional, allowing guests to enjoy the full flavor of hot ramen without burning their mouths in the process. This is because loudly slurping allows air to rush over the noodles, cooling them off without taking away from the flavor.

The 28-seat restaurant will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Business hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Chef Kengo Kato will officially cut the ribbon on his dream venture on Oct. 4 at 10:00 a.m..