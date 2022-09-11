Say 'hello' again to the Roaring 20s: a prohibition themed coffee shop is coming to downtown Toledo

Brew House Downtown will open its doors in Spring 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bust out the fur coats and fedoras; Maumee's own Brew House Coffee & Bake Shop is opening a new location in Downtown Toledo, and it's going to be prohibition themed.

The new location will still offer the same quality of delicious drinks and baked goods that customers are used to, but with a unique twenties-style twist.

With an expected opening date sometime in spring of 2023, not many details have been released with regard to just what this thematic addition to the new location could mean.

Whether it's creative interior design, immersive theatricals, or perhaps a speak easy built in, Brew House Coffee has Toledo residents noticeably excited by this announcement. Over 100 comments on the coffee shop's Facebook page show clear love and support for Brew House Coffee & Bake Shop and their new business decision.

We are thrilled to announce… Brew House Downtown will be coming Spring 2023. Same quality Espresso drinks, and house made baked goods, but with a twist. Think roaring 20’s… think prohibition… Posted by Brew House Coffee & Bake Shop on Friday, September 9, 2022

In a comment under the Facebook announcement, Brew House Coffee revealed that the new location is set to open directly across the street from Napa Kitchen + Bar Toledo on North Summit street.

The Maumee coffee shop has gained a lot of local notoriety, and for good reason. Nathan, one half of the ownership duo, has earned multiple awards for his barista skills. Erin showcases her skills in baking, with an aptitude for cheesecakes. The two founders also implemented a "Make it Right" policy, ensuring that every customer, whether new or a regular, has the best experience every time.

Keep an eye out on Brew House Coffee's Facebook page for updates on the new location. In the meantime, check out Brew House Coffee & Bake Shop in the Historical Uptown Maumee area to grab a handcrafted, specialty coffee, and support the locally owned business.