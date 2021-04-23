City of Perrysburg ending curbside glass recycling in favor of designated drop-off locations

Starting May 10, glass will not be accepted curbside. Instead, glass items will need to be dropped off. O-I Glass will then turn the items into new bottles and jars.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg city leaders are making a big change when it comes to recycling.

Starting May 10, the City of Perrysburg will no longer accept glass bottles and containers in curbside recycling. Instead, residents will have to drop off those recyclable items at a selected location.

The city announced the decision was made in an effort to better manage taxpayer money.

However, starting Thursday, Perrysburg is partnering with O-I Glass to accept those bottles, jars and drinking glasses. O-I will then turn them into new glass bottles and jars.

The city says having residents deliver their glass to a drop-off location saves more than $100 per ton.

Drop-off Locations:

• O-I Glass Recycling Drop-Off Center (1890 Wilkinson Way), Available daily dawn to dusk

• Department of Public Service (11980 Roachton Road), Monday through Friday 7:00 am – 3:30 pm (excluding holidays)

• Department of Public Utilities (211 East Boundary), Monday through Friday 7:00 am – 3:30 pm (excluding holidays)