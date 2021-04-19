Green Map highlights sustainability and environmentally friendly resources in Lucas County

A new website is available to connect you with more green resources, and Lucas County Commissioners say it's something that has been years in the making.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a new place to find all things "green" in Lucas County and a new way to help you live a more sustainable life.

We're not just talking about re-usable straws and water bottles; it goes beyond just things you can do personally by showcasing ways the entire community can take part.

The Lucas County Commissioners announced an online green map for the county, which includes resources for sustainability like composting, bike paths and places to charge your electric vehicle.

"We want to make sustainability as easy as possible," said Lucas County Commissioner Gary Byers.

It's a website to connect you with more green resources and it's something that's been years in the making, according to the commissioners.

"They had to work really hard. It took over two years to be able to find, throughout our entire county, where the sustainability points of interest are and how do people adjust to the current times," commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak said.

The map is interactive and constantly changing as more communities and businesses go green.

In turn, the commissioners believe this will help locals have a higher quality of life in a more affordable way.

"Not only is this positive for the community, but this is positive for the individuals There are benefits that people can utilize, health benefits of being more sustainable both as a community as individuals. We want to make that as easy as possible," Byers said.

He believes this map will grow as more people get behind the movement of living a more sustainable life and protecting the planet.