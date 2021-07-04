Engage Toledo free refuse and recycling events announced for 2021

The events provide a free, safe way for residents to drop off a variety of items that may otherwise be difficult to discard. 23 events will be held this year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo residents have 23 opportunities this year to participate in Engage Toledo Drop Off Refuse and Recycling events.

These free events allow safe disposal of items that normally might be difficult to take care of, or otherwise not accepted during curbside residential trash services.

Event times vary for 2021. Residents should follow signs and directions at each event, with visibly marked lanes for traffic flow and volunteers in identifiable clothing to help provide assistance.

ACCEPTED REFUSE AND RECYCLING ITEMS

A variety of items will be collected for appropriate and safe disposal during these events.

Items that will be accepted for disposal or recycling include:

Electronic waste

A maximum of 10 tires (on or off the rim, no commercial tires allowed)

Documents

Houseware goods

Clothing

Toys

Bulky items

Refuse

Latex paint ($1 per gallon fee)

Televisions and CRT monitors will be accepted on Sept. 11, Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 only.

Major appliances will not be accepted.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

• April 24 at the Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way (Part of the

zoo’s “Party for the Planet” event), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• May 1 at Riverside Elementary, 500 Chicago St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• May 8 at Robinson Elementary, 1075 Horace St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• May 15 at Rogers High School, 222 McTigue Dr., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• May 22 at Point Place Plaza, 5109 Suder Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•June 5 at Waite High School, 301 Morrison Dr., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• June 12 at Frederick Douglass Center, 1001 Indiana Ave., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• June 19 at Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• June 26 at Start High School, 2010 Tremainsville Rd., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• July 10 at Keyser Elementary, 3900 Hill Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• July 17 at Whitmer High School, 5601 Clegg Dr., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• July 24 at Manhattan Plaza, 553 East Manhattan Blvd., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• July 31 at Friendship Park, 2930 131 St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Aug. 7 at DeVeaux School, 2620 West Sylvania Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Aug. 14 at Woodward High School, 701 East Central Ave., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Aug. 21 at Longfellow Elementary, 1955 West Laskey Rd., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Aug. 28 at Bowsher High School, 2200 Arlington Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Sept. 11 at Good Shepherd Church, 3934 West Laskey Rd., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.*

•Sept. 18 at Burroughs Elementary, 2420 South Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Sept. 25 at Detwiler Park, 4001 North Summit St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Oct. 2 at Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy for Boys, 1300

Forest Ave., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.*

• Oct. 9 at Cedar Creek Church South Toledo Campus, 2150

South Byrne Rd., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.*

• Oct. 16 at Oakdale Elementary, 1620 East Broadway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.*

*Televisions and CRT monitors accepted on these dates