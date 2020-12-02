The Church & Dwight company, the manufacturers of Arm & Hammer baking soda, have announced plans to invest $38 million into their Seneca County facility near Old Fort.

The expansion is expected to increase production it includes the construction of a new warehouse.

The facility, which currently employs 240 workers, originally opened in 1980. The expansion is expected to bring in 60 new workers.

This new expansion comes on the heels of a $2.5 million expansion at this same plant in 2016.

According to Seneca County Commissioner Shayne Thomas, this new investment shows the trust that international businesses have in the economic landscape of Seneca County.

"That says a lot about the long term viability, the belief in our workforce, the belief in the local government, the local environment for economic growth," Thomas said.

Once approved, the construction project here is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this year.

