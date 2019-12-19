PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Jobs Ohio and the Regional Growth Partnership recently announced a grant that's been awarded to a Perrysburg manufacturer, Fresh Products.

This grant will allow the company, which manufactures odor control products, to invest close to $10 million in new machinery, expand the facility and add 90 new jobs for Ohioans. Fresh Product currently has about 200 employees.

According to Regional Growth Partnerships, this investment will accommodate increased demand and expanding markets. Expansion work is expected to begin in early 2020.

“We have an incredible group of people who have made this growth possible and it’s important we demonstrate our commitment to them,” said Doug Brown, president of Fresh Products. “Our employees have a high skill level which is why we continue to invest and train.”

Fresh Products is a family-owned business started in 1971. Manufacturing is done at the Perrysburg headquarters where it produces superior odor control products for distribution worldwide. Its product line includes restroom fresheners, wall mounted fresheners and car/truck fresheners.

The full article can be found here.

RELATED: Could a Hyperloop come to Cleveland by 2028? Officials say it's ambitious, but feasible

RELATED: FCA confirms contract agreement with UAW