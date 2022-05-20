Cherry Street Mission preparing for more guests as the heat kicks up

The shelter is in need of a couple items, particularly sunscreen and bottled water.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders at Cherry Street Mission are preparing to welcome in more guests Friday as high temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s.

Volunteers at the shelter typically see an uptick in residents when it gets very cold and very hot.

"Heat in particular makes it really difficult for people who have chronic illness," President Ann Ebbert said. "So having a place where you can come and be cool [is important]. Both of our shelters are open 24 hours a day."

With COVID-19 precautions being lifted at shelters in Ohio, Cherry Street is able to accommodate more people in their cafe and bed space area. Right now they have openings for both male and female beds, which they encourage people to take advantage of while it's hot and humid.

Staying outside for long periods of time is dangerous, especially for those who may have health conditions. Organizers say many of the people they serve often have some sort of condition that makes it unsafe for them to be in the sun.

"Heat is a really difficult weather condition to work through for a lot of people who have chronic illness," Ebbert said. "And a lot of people who are experiencing poverty have chronic illness."