Police say the suspect was dropped off and picked up by another suspect April 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are trying to identify a suspect they believe broke into the Cherry Street Mission offices and stole a television.

Police say the suspect was dropped off by another suspect April 24, broke into the offices and was picked up at Monroe and 16th streets.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 or more.