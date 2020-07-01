PERRYSBURG, Ohio — In a matter of days, Max and Erma customers will have to get their freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies and chicken tortilla soup from the Maumee location.

A representative with the restaurant's ownership group confirmed the last day for the Levis Commons location in Perrysburg is Jan. 12. The company said the lease was up, but didn't immediately say why it wasn't renewed.

As far as what could go into the soon-to-be-vacant space, Levis Commons said there's potential for a new restaurant concept and the shopping center is optimistic there will be positive news to report in the near future.

Customers said they're disappointed that Max and Erma's is closing, but are also excited about some new comings to the shopping center, like Sephora.

With this change comes another. The personal care and beauty store will open in the spring where Lily's was. The gift shop has moved down the street by Nagoya.

Also new to Levis Commons is Clean Juice. The juice bar serves up juice, of course, and also smoothies, bowls and toasts.

"My wife and I opened the business because we want more healthy places that you can go that are quick," owner Ross Sweitzer said.

The business will host a grand opening Saturday with giveaways. The location has been open about three weeks and Sweitzer says he's happy to be in Levis Commons.

"Being next to Starbucks is nice. And being right here in the middle we feel like we're helping bring a little bit of a younger crowd to Levis Commons," he said.

Another change to the shopping center happened last week, Portrait Innovations abruptly closed. The business just renewed its lease and Levis Commons is working to learn what happened.

You may be able to pick up outstanding orders at the Levis Commons Management office Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

