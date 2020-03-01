TOLEDO, Ohio — You can channel your inner artist and try something new in the new year. The Toledo Museum of Art is offering winter art courses that focus on a variety of subjects.

"Whether you're young or old, looking to start a new skill or tapping back into your creative side, there's something for everyone at the Toledo Museum of Art for the studio art classes," Maria Iafelice said. Iafelice manages youth and family programs for TMA.

You can choose to learn jewelry-making, drawing and painting, glass-blowing, digital art and other art mediums. Intensive courses last about ten weeks, while workshop courses take around three hours.

No matter the age, the whole family can channel their inner artists. Classes will entertain kids as young as three, and there is no age limit to learning.

"It gives you an opportunity to do something hands-on activities and roll up your sleeves, make art, and get a little inspiration from our galleries as well," Iafelice said.

Courses cost anywhere from under $100 to over $400. Scholarships are available based on your level of financial need. If awarded, the scholarships can cover 100 percent of course fees for most classes.

Find and sign up for courses on TMA's website.