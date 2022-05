All classes at Central Catholic High School are canceled for Friday, May 27. Toledo police are investigating the alleged threat.

TOLEDO, Ohio — All classes for Central Catholic High School have been canceled for Friday, May 27, after an alleged threat was found on social media.

The school received a threat and Toledo police are investigating. Out of precaution, classes have been canceled, according to a Central Catholic official who spoke with WTOL 11.

The announcement was made late Thursday night.

Families should check their email or texts for more information from the school.

This is a developing story.

