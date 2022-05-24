School districts increasing security after Texas elementary school shooting

All schools in Monroe County will have an increased police presence beginning Wednesday. Tecumseh Public Schools is also making adjustments.

Following a shooting that killed nineteen children and a teacher at a Texas elementary school, local districts are increasing security to protect their own.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the gunman walked into Robb Elementary School, about 85 miles west of San Antonio, and opened fire. He was wearing body armor and was armed with a long rifle and killed his grandmother before heading to the school.

It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade-school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.

Just under six months ago, a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan, killing four students and wounding seven other people, including a teacher.

After that incident, many schools increased security and implemented additional safety measures against copycats and potential threats.

Schools are once again increasing security, prompted by the shooting in Uvalde.

In Monroe County, an increased police presence will be at all schools throughout the end of the school year.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said a collaborative effort with the sheriff's office, Michigan State Police, Monroe City Police Department, Monroe County Intermediate School District and local law enforcement agencies will increase patrols at all schools.

The sheriff's office said no threats targeting Monroe County schools have been received.

Due to the recent school shooting in TX. The MPD, in coordination with the Monroe Sheriffs & other local law enforcement, will have an increased presence around City of Monroe & Monroe County Schools. We mourn the senseless loss of life in Texas & our prayers are with them. pic.twitter.com/XostmYY8xT — Monroe Police Department MI (@monroe_police) May 25, 2022

Tecumseh Public Schools is also reinforcing security measures. Until June 7, all visitors to a Tecumseh Public Schools building will need to show an ID and state the reason for the visit to office staff. Staff have the authority to refuse entry.

The changes are in place during business hours. Identification will not need to be shown at graduation and security will be present.

The public is encouraged to immediately report any information or suspicious activity to law enforcement, or through the Michigan Student Safety Program, OK2SAY. Information and tips can be submitted directly through phone, text, email or on-line at www.michigan.gov/ok2say.