Adrian Schools closed Thursday due to conflict between parents

ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian Schools are closed Thursday after a parent made a threat toward another parent.
According to a district statement, the investigation involves a "comment" made by a parent. There was no threat made to any school building, student or staff member.
"However, to ensure the safety of everybody, we are closing schools today to be certain that everybody is safe," the statement read. "Again this was a comment made by one parent about another parent and we do not feel that there is any danger to our students or staff, however, we will take today to make certain of that."
No further details were provided.
The district will communicate further updates to students and parents.
