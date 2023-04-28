Cenovus Toledo Refinery partially reopens months after fatal fire

According to a source at the refinery, multiple units at the refinery are now open as part of a phased reopening plan expected to finish in mid-May.

OREGON, Ohio — The Cenovus Toledo Refinery has partially reopened, seven months after a fire at the former BP-Husky Refinery killed two workers and temporarily shut down operations.

According to Cenovus, multiple units including the smaller capacity crude oil unit and a sulfur recovery are now open as part of a phased reopening plan. The rest of the refinery, including the larger capacity crude oil unit, is expected to reopen in May.

An investigation from the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board found the Sept. 20, 2022 fire was caused when flammable chemicals accidentally released at the refinery ignited.

The two workers killed in the fire, brothers Ben Morrissey, 32, and Max Morrissey, 34, both of Oregon were severely burned, according to family.

BP Products North America, the refinery's previous owner before Cenovus purchased the remaining stake in February, was cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for failing to adequately respond to the leak that led to the fire.

BP is contesting the violations.

Investigators also determined BP Products failed to pre-emptively mitigate the explosion with adequate worker training.

The refinery located on Cedar Point Road in Oregon has been running for over 100 years and has 160,000 barrels per day of throughput capacity.

