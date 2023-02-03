Federal investigators cite BP for safety violations after fatal 2022 refinery explosion

Authorities cited BP Products for 11 safety violations and said they failed to clearly define conditions for an emergency shutdown.

OREGON, Ohio — Federal investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor have cited BP Products North America for "serious violations" and proposed over $150,000 in fines after finding training and operational deficiencies contributed to the September 2022 BP-Husky refinery explosion that claimed two workers' lives.

In a press release, representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said an investigation determined a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture called "naphtha" was released into the air when workers attempted to correct rising liquid levels in a fuel gas mix drum. Opening the valves to regulate the overfill caused the naphtha to enter the refinery's fuel gas system, where it ignited.

This incident triggered an explosion, killing two workers: brothers Ben Morrissey, 32, and Max Morrissey, 34, both of Oregon.

OSHA investigators are citing BP Products for failing to adequately respond to the leak. Investigators said operators responding to the naphtha release asked refinery authorities to implement shutdown procedures. According to OSHA, BP Products failed to do this and did not clearly define conditions for emergency shutdown of the crude tower.

Investigators also determined BP Products failed to pre-emptively mitigate the explosion with adequate worker training.

According to the press release, the agency found BP Products failed the following training and operational procedures:

Train operators to identify the presence of naphtha during an upset condition.

Develop and implement safe work practices for responding to upset conditions.

Document design for pressure safety valves, including for an overpressure scenario.

Address hazards of overfilling process vessels, and safeguards needed to protect against an overfill.

Evaluate for engineering or administrative controls for draining process equipment during upset conditions.

Address human factors with the operation of the inside control board screen loading delays.

Ensure process hazard assessments were accurate with respect to level indicator safeguards.

OSHA cited BP Products for 10 "serious" violations and one "other-than-serious" violation of the U.S. Department of Labor's process safety procedures for highly hazardous materials. The agency also proposed $156,250 in penalties.

Todd Jensen is the OSHA Area Director in Toledo. In a statement, he stressed the importance of rigorous safety procedures at facilities like the refinery.

“Federal safety standards require BP Products North America Inc. to develop companywide process safety and response procedures that address worst-case scenarios,” Jensen said. “This tragedy is a reminder of why employers must consistently reevaluate those procedures for accuracy and ensure workers are properly trained to respond in dangerous situations.”

OSHA issued a formal citation to BP Products on Monday. According to the citation, the company has 15 working days from receiving the citations to comply, contest or request an informal conference with Jensen. During the informal conference, BP representatives can present "evidence or views which [they] believe would support an adjustment to the citation or penalty."

Since the fatal fire, the refinery has not been operational. On Feb. 28, Calgary, Canada-based Cenovus Energy announced it completed its purchase of the remaining 50% stake of the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery.

Following the purchase, the facility was renamed the Cenovus Toledo Refinery.

Cenovus said they expect the refinery to reopen in May.