Cedar Point returning to daily operations, lifting reservation requirements

Reservations will still be required for Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point announced Friday both Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark are returning to daily operation through Labor Day and capacity limits at the main park will soon be lifted.

Most Cedar Point nights will end at 10 p.m. leaving more time for rides and nighttime activities. On July 4, Cedar Point will be open until 11 p.m. for the Light Up the Point fireworks display.

Cedar Point had been closed most Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June due to a labor shortage.

Hotel Breakers, Lighthouse Point and Express Hotel will also be open these dates and overnight reservations are available.

Starting July 1, capacity limitations will be lifted through the end of summer at Cedar Point. Reservations will no longer be required to visit the park.