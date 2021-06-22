Better late than never! Cedar Point kicks off 150th anniversary celebration Saturday

The celebration could not happen last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but will last 51 days starting this Saturday, June 26.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — After a summer of masks and distancing, Cedar Point is ready to pack the park once again, especially for a belated 150th-year celebration.

"It is literally so exciting, just to have a normal summer and to be at Cedar Point and to see people with large groups, with school groups coming back to visit!" said Jessica Bradley with the Merchandising department at Cedar Point.

The celebration could not happen last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but will last 51 days starting this Saturday, June 26. It features themed apparel and special food items, along with a new family river ride through the park and a parade.

"We start auditioning in October and November for the following summer," explained Lisa Jones, Director of Live Entertainment at Cedar Point.

While restrictions are lifted right now, they were still in place throughout the entire recruitment process for staff. Officials with the park say auditions happened virtually.

"We audition about 4,000 per year and we had to do that a little differently this year because in-person auditions were not as easy to do because of COVID," said Jones.

Like many businesses, Cedar Point is also still recruiting staff members--and even offered sign-on bonuses back in May. Park officials say because of their hourly wage increase, they have added about 2,500 new staff members.

"Guest experience is really what's the most important to us, we want to make sure when guests come they don't have to think about those things, they can come and enjoy a day with their family. So taking those measures, we've done great and the response has been amazing," said Tony Clark, Director of Communications at Cedar Point.

To find out a full list of events and how to purchase tickets for the 150th Anniversary Celebration, follow this link.