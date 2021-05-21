Cedar Point won't open on certain June dates because of lack of workers

The Sandusky amusement park said it has increased wages to $20 an hour and offered a $500 seasonal sign-on bonus but can't attract enough employees.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point amusement park won't open on certain dates in June because it is experiencing a shortage of workers, a statement from the Sandusky park read on Friday.

Due to staffing shortages, both the park and water park will be closed on select days in June.

The park is also now offering employees $20 an hour in addition to benefits and a $500 seasonal sign-on bonus.

"We've added more than 300 full-time, year-round positions - with benefits - to our food and beverage team, we've introduced a $500 seasonal sign-on bonus for associates and we're not increasing the 2021 seasonal and part-time wage for all positions to $20 an hour, a 100% increase over 2020 wage rates," a social media post from the park read.

"While we've ramped up these recruiting efforts, we continue to adjust our operating calendar based on the availability of seasonal labor. As a result, Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will be closed select days in June. We encourage guests to visit cedarpoint.com for the most up-to-date calendar."

As of the calendar posted on May 21, the park will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June until June 29.

Guests who have booked an overnight stay or have made ticket or Season Pass park reservations will be contacted directly with further information.

The park opened for the season on May 14, with 2021 marking Cedar Point's 151st season. Because of the delayed season last year due to COVID-19, the park will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a spectacular parade in July.

Cedar Point has said that visitors this year would not need to wear a mask while outdoors and properly socially distanced. The park removed its mask requirements for fully vaccinated guests and the park will not be asking for proof of vaccinations.