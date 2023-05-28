Car crash on I-75 sends debris into Perrysburg family's yard

Jon Sicotte says his family was lucky the crash happened so early in the morning and no one was in the yard.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The noise of fast cars isn't anything new to Jon Sicotte and his family. The family lives in Perrysburg in a home adjacent to I-75. A sound barrier helps with the noise but doesn’t completely drown it out.

On Sunday morning around 7 a.m., the family was woken up by what sounded like thunder.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told Sicotte it was actually something a lot scarier.

OSHP says a car was traveling close to a hundred miles an hour on I-75 when the driver lost control and ended up crashing through the sound barrier.



"We finally looked out the window and I could see out the wall. There was smoke coming so I immediately came out to see what was happening," said Sicotte.

The impact was so catastrophic that it sent the car's engine and several other pieces of the vehicle and wall into Sicotte's yard.

He says part of his backyard became drenched in oil and caught fire and he spent most of his Sunday picking up the debris.

"We've heard semi-truck tires hit the wall before. We've lost some handles from things getting hit. But never this magnitude,” said Sicotte. “It's pretty crazy. I always kind of wanted to know what was going on on I-75, and now I can actually see it."

Sicotte admits his family is pretty shaken up after the crash and how close it came to being a lot worse.

"I'm just fortunate that our family was inside the house," he said. "This happened early enough that no one was outside because obviously this could've happened during the day. It could've been a lot more disastrous,” said Sicotte.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver was taken to the hospital. There is no update on their condition.