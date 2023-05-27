Two arrested after chase, car crashes in downtown Perrysburg

Rossford police say the chase started when a purple Dodge Challenger ran a red light.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A high-speed chase south of Toledo led to the arrest of two people in downtown Perrysburg on Saturday afternoon.

Rossford police say the chase started in Rossford when the driver of a purple Dodge Challenger sports car ran a red light and failed to stop for officers just after 4 p.m.

Police say the pursuit made its way onto I-75 south, where Perrysburg police joined the chase, and then onto US 20 in Perrysburg.

The chase ended on Elm St. near St. Rose Catholic Church and the boat docks in downtown Perrysburg, where a witness says the Charger crashed after flying through the intersection at E. Front St. and Elm St.

Police say after the crash, two people tried to escape from the vehicle on foot.

After a brief search however, both of the unnamed suspects were arrested.

It’s unclear at this time what led the suspects to run from police.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.