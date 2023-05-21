Toddler in hospice following fatal car crash that killed both parents in April

One-year-old Rosalie is fighting for her life after a car crash in Fulton County in April killed both of her parents and critically injured her 9-year-old sister.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In April, a Toledo mother and father lost their lives in a Fulton County car crash.

The crash left their two young girls in critical condition and now, a month later, their youngest child is in hospice fighting for her life.

WTOL 11 spoke with the girls' uncle, Theodore Thomas who lost his brother Robert Thomas and his brother's partner Carrie Charland in the fatal crash.

The crash put both of Robert and Carrie's girls, 9-year-old, Yvonne and 1-year-old, Rosalie in medically induced comas.

Theodore says Yvonne is starting to walk again after being in a medically induced coma. However, the same can not be said for her sister, Rosalie, who is still in a coma and fighting for her life.

"The past couple weeks it's just like I'm in a dream," said Thomas. "It's so weird. I can't pick up the phone to call him, I can't talk to him no more."

While the family can breathe a little easier because Yvonne has woken up and is recovering in a neck brace, baby sister Rosalie is at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in South Toledo.

"She's still going, she's still breathing you know. But like the doctor said, it's just too far gone, her brain is just not there anymore," said Thomas.

Theodore has been there for the girls, helping when he can, along with their grandparents. As a father of four himself, all the kids are at a close age. Theodore said they are more like brothers and sisters than cousins.

Theodore says he's doing his best trying to help his children cope with the loss of their uncle and aunt.

"The other night we were having dinner and my youngest Elliot, I think he finally realized, you now, Uncle Robby's not here," said Thomas. "And he just started breaking down and crying saying, 'I want my Uncle Robby.'"

Theodore said everyone can feel a piece is missing now without his brother and best friend, Robert.

"Yvonne, you know every time, I give her a hug while seeing her she says, you smell like daddy. Every time," said Thomas.

Theodore said he is not giving up hope while Rosalie battles her severe brain bleed, and he said he still believes she will pull through.

The crash is still under investigation according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.