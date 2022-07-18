Bowling Green trash collector hailed a hero after saving a woman's life while on trash route

What started as a normal day on the job for Scott Beeker turned into a scary situation that thankfully he was able to handle.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green trash collector is being hailed a hero after saving a woman while on his trash route.

What started as a normal day on the job for Scott Beeker turned into a scary situation that thankfully he was able to handle. Beeker has been a trash collector for the city of Bowling Green for nearly 30 years. He's had the same route for many of those years, which takes him through Vale Court. But a few weeks back, while making his way up the street, he noticed something was off.

"I got down to the end of Vale Court here, I saw a lady laying on the front porch here and I though something doesn't look right here!" Beeker said.

Scott made his way up to the porch to find a woman lying on ground with a gash on her forehead, after having a seizure. He immediately called 911 and stayed with her until help arrived. While the situation ended positively, Scott later learned his actions likely saved the woman's life.

"I wasn't expecting anything like this, I've never seen this before! But I'm glad I was there at the right time to help her out," Beeker said.

Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher presented Scott with a Mayor's Accommodation award at recent city council meeting. Mayor Aspacher said while similar situations have happened with police officers, it's never happened with a trash collector and it speaks to how aware Scott is while on his route.

"You know he really has to be very focused on the task at hand. And for him to have an awareness to notice that there was something that just wasn't quite right again I think is just over and above the call of duty," Mayor Aspacher said.