Two injured in three-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Bowling Green

All lanes of travel have been restricted on the southbound side of the roadway, state highway patrol said. The crash involved two semitrucks and a pickup truck.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A three-vehicle injury crash occurred on I-75 southbound in Bowling Green just before 3 a.m. on Friday between the exits to Poe Road and state Route 105.

The crash occurred when a semitruck struck a pickup truck and another semitruck, all traveling southbound, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The drivers of both semitrucks were taken to the Wood County Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Three occupants in the pickup truck have not been released from the scene, OSHP said.

The crash cause one of the semitrucks to overturn into the median. Diesel was released onto the roadway along with debris, prompting a road closure, OSHP said.

All lanes of travel have been restricted on the southbound side of the roadway.

OSHP said a detour has been established and traffic is being diverted at I-75 and state route 582.

The crash is still under investigation.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.