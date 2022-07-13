Bowling Green City Schools to host job fair, onsite interviews

The school district is seeking substitute teachers, full-time paraprofessionals and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 10, 2021.

If you're interested in a career in education, look no further than Bowling Green City Schools' "Bobcat job fair."

The event will take place on Tuesday, July 26 at the district high school's performing arts center lobby at 540 W. Poe Rd. in Bowling Green. The job fair will last from 9 a.m.- noon, take an hour break, and resume from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The flyer lists the following positions as available:

Substitute teachers

Substitute paraprofessionals

Full-time paraprofessionals

Substitute bus aides

Substitute custodians

Substitute food service workers

Substitute lunch aide/monitors

Substitute secretaries

The job fair comes at a time in which schools across the country are experiencing teacher shortages. Bowling Green City Schools seems to be hosting their fair in anticipation of this as the new school year approaches.

The district asks that interested candidates bring their resumes to the job fair for onsite interviews. To apply online rather than in-person, click here.

More from WTOL 11

Connect with us on social media: