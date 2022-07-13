x
Education

Bowling Green City Schools to host job fair, onsite interviews

The school district is seeking substitute teachers, full-time paraprofessionals and more.

If you're interested in a career in education, look no further than Bowling Green City Schools' "Bobcat job fair."

The event will take place on Tuesday, July 26 at the district high school's performing arts center lobby at 540 W. Poe Rd. in Bowling Green. The job fair will last from 9 a.m.- noon, take an hour break, and resume from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The flyer lists the following positions as available:

  • Substitute teachers
  • Substitute paraprofessionals
  • Full-time paraprofessionals
  • Substitute bus aides
  • Substitute custodians
  • Substitute food service workers
  • Substitute lunch aide/monitors
  • Substitute secretaries

   

The job fair comes at a time in which schools across the country are experiencing teacher shortages. Bowling Green City Schools seems to be hosting their fair in anticipation of this as the new school year approaches. 

The district asks that interested candidates bring their resumes to the job fair for onsite interviews. To apply online rather than in-person, click here

