WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Personal Protective Equipment, like masks and gloves, are running short in hospitals all around the country. This leaves healthcare workers unable to protect themselves.

Many area businesses have gotten creative to help out by making masks or checking their shelves to see if there's anything they can donate.

One of those businesses, is The Gallery Salon and Spa in Bowling Green. As soon as manager Carley Rochester-Cobb had to close the salon due to social distancing orders, she knew doctors and nurses needed what she had in storage.

"700 pairs of gloves, yeah that's probably about a month and a half to two months supply for us. If anything if it could buy the hospital some time before they get some more in, we thought that would be really helpful," said Carley.

She sent the salon's gloves straight to the Wood County Hospital, which were used immediately. And although the Gallery will have to order more gloves when it re-opens, right now Carley and other salon workers want to give away what they have.

"If we're not using them it does a lot more good immediately for us to not leave them in a cabinet. We think it's going to help our community," said Carley.

The entire Gallery staff hope other spas and salons will check supply shelves and donate what they have to hospitals in our area.

