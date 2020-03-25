TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders all over the United States are facing a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, including right here in Ohio.

Personal Protective Equipment includes masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and goggles. To put things into perspective, over a 24-hour period, an average of 36 pairs of gloves are used to care for one patient in intensive care.

Gov. DeWine announced that all Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, has been put into the field. However, they will need more.

That's why the governor is asking dentists and veterinarians, as well as the construction industry to conserve their supplies. He has also ordered that nonessential surgeries and elective surgeries be postponed in an effort to conserve resources.

There’s also a way you can help the supply shortage.

ProMedica is providing fabric and asking the sewers in the community to help make two different kinds of masks.

The first will be used as a cover for the N95 masks. Hospital employees will wear these in rooms or during certain procedures.

These washable covers will help to extend the life of the N95 mask. The second will be a generic mask that can be worn in general areas.

