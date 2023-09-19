Bowling Green community mourns two killed in weekend shooting

Two people are dead and one hurt after a shooting in Bowling Green. The suspect, 62-year-old Xiaosong Wang, is behind bars.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Jami Gensler, a part-time Door Dash driver, often comes to Bowling Green's Ninja Hibachi Steakhouse for food deliveries.

But Monday the restaurant was closed after an incident Sunday in which three people were shot, two of them killed. Two victims and the alleged shooter worked at the restaurant.

On Monday, Gensler stopped by not to pick up a delivery, but to bring flowers.

"I wanted them to know, the whole family, that we support them and there are many families in this town that loves them," Gensler said.

Bowling Green police responded to a home in the 500 block of Monroe Court in Bowling Green around 12:08 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Officers found one person dead at the scene and two others wounded. One of the victims later died from their injuries, police said. The third victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to a police report.

Police also stated they located a child asleep in the residence. The child was escorted from the building unharmed, police claimed.

Zhichun Huang, 36, and Bing Luan Lin, 40, both from Bowling Green, have been identified as the two victims killed in the shooting.

Xiaosong Wang, 62, was taken into custody at the location of the shooting and taken to the Wood County Jail. He is charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. Police claimed in a report the suspect had two guns, multiple magazines and a large knife in his possession when he was arrested.

The restaurant's owners said Monday they appreciate the community support and plan to re-open soon.

Gensler hopes Bowling Green can be more like her and show love to those grieving.

"They need to unite that way instead of gossiping and pointing fingers. That's not fair," Gensler said. "The person that did it doesn't need to be pointed out all the time. It's the people who lost their life that deserve to be remembered."