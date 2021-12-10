2 Bowling Green bars closed last weekend as city works to curb violence

Uptown Downtown and Liquid Bar in Bowling Green were closed last weekend, two weeks after a shooting was reported in the area.

Uptown Downtown and Liquid Bar are both located just north of where the shooting occurred. One of the employees at Liquid, McKenzie Reed, said she was there when it happened. She feels that since then, both city leaders and business owners are doing everything they can to keep people safe.

"I mean, they definitely are. I mean, from the outside, I don't know what it looks like because I do work there, but from an inside perspective, I think that we are taking the extra precaution," Reed said.



Reed said that since the pandemic, things have felt different in Bowling Green.

"I think BG is really trying to keep the vibe up and stay safe and trying to not worry too many people because they do want everyone to stay safe," she said.