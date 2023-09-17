Two dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Bowling Green; suspect arrested, charged

Authorities responded to multiple 911 calls of gunshots in the 500 block of Monroe Ct. just after midnight. Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Editor's note: The above report initially aired prior to the release of new information regarding the victims. The below story has been updated with the new details.

Two people are dead and a man is in custody after an overnight shooting in Bowling Green.

Authorities from the Wood County Sheriff's Office and Bowling Green Police Division responded to multiple 911 calls about gunshots coming from a residence in the 500 block of Monroe Court in Bowling Green around 12:08 a.m. Sunday, according to BGPD.

Officers found one person dead at the scene and two others wounded. One of the victims later died from their injuries, police said in an update Sunday morning. The third victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Zhichun Huang, 36, and Bing Luan Lin, 40, both from Bowling Green, have been identified as the two victims killed in the shooting. The surviving victim has not been identified.

Xiaosong Wang, 62, was taken into custody at the location of the shooting and taken to the Wood County Jail. He is charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.

A cause has not been released.

