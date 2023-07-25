Boil advisory issued for golf courses on Heatherdowns, surrounding area

The boil advisory is in effect until Saturday for this portion of south Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A boil advisory was issued Tuesday for a portion of south Toledo that includes two golf courses.

The advisory covers the area bounded by the following: 3910 Heatherdowns Boulevard through 4046 Heatherdowns, and 2302 Heatherwood Drive through 2367 Heatherwood. This area includes Heather Downs Country Club and South Toledo Golf Club.

The city of Toledo issued the advisory as a precaution and the city does not have evidence that the water system is contaminated. However because of a disruption or repair, the possibility of contamination exists.

Water testing is underway. The advisory expires Saturday at 5 p.m.

The city recommends running cold water taps to flush lines, then boil water for drinking and cooking. Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least three minutes.

Boil water for three minutes and cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until the advisory expires. You may resume normal tap water use at that time.

If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using the hot water taps until you have run cold water faucets and the water clears.

Call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 for further questions regarding this notice.

