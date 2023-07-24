16-year-old 'seriously injured' in south Toledo shooting early Sunday, Toledo police investigating

Police located the 16-year-old near the sidewalk suffering from at least one gunshot wound and began helping the victim.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in south Toledo early Sunday.

Officers received a call at 12:51 a.m. about a person being shot in the 200 block of Marion Street. At the residence, police located the 16-year-old near the sidewalk suffering from at least one gunshot wound and began helping the victim.

Toledo Fire & Rescue arrived and took the teen to a hospital with serious injuries.

Multiple vehicles and houses near the crime scene were struck by bullets.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.