Rummage sale this week at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in south Toledo

Thousands of items to choose from are up for grabs at the 19th annual rummage sale at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 2255 Central Grove.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in south Toledo is hosting a rummage sale multiple days this week at its location at 2255 Central Grove.

The rummage sale has been going on for 19 years, and volunteers say it gets bigger and bigger each year.

Tuesday is the preview night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is $5 per person to shop and call first dibs on clothes, furniture, home décor and more.

You can shop without a cover charge on Wednesday.

Hours and details for the sale at the church are as follows:

Tuesday, July 24: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 25 to Friday July 29: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 - 9 am. - 4 p.m.

All of the money raised goes right back to Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

