Boil Advisory in place for portions of Swan Creek Dr. in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has issued a water boil advisory for Swan Creek Drive, from Tanglewood Dr. to Bridlewood Dr. to exclude 5929 Swan Creek Dr. & Bridlewood Dr. from Swan Creek Dr. to Tanglewood Dr. to include 2220 Tanglewood Dr.

The advisory is in effect now and expires on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m.

There is no evidence at this time the water is contaminated, but because of a repair or disruption in that area, there is a possibility of contamination, according to the city.

If you live where the boil advisory is in effect, you should run cold water taps to flush lines, then boil water for drinking and cooking.

Below are the recommendations from the city of Toledo:

1. Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking by running cold faucets for at least three minutes.

2. Boil the water for three minutes and cool before using (or use bottled water). Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until this advisory expires on Wednesday. You may resume normal tap water use at that time unless notified that the advisory is extended.

3. If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using the hot water taps until you have run the cold water faucets and the water clears.

If you have any questions regarding this notice, you can call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

You can read the full advisory below:

