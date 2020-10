MetroParks Toledo says the body was found near the Wabash Cannonball Trail.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Investigators were called to Oak Openings on Saturday after a body was found at the western Lucas County metropark.

A spokesperson with MetroParks Toledo confirms with WTOL 11 that a body has been found near Wilkins Rd. and the Wabash Cannonball Trail in Oak Openings by a MetroParks Toledo park ranger.

No other details were immediately available.