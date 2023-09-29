Parts of downtown Toledo under boil advisory until Monday

The boil advisory affects both businesses and residents.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A boil advisory has been issued for several blocks of downtown Toledo, affecting both businesses and residents through Monday afternoon.

According to an advisory alert from the city of Toledo Public Utilities Department, a repair or disruption to the water system prompted the advisory, which began Thursday.

The advisory is in effect for the following areas:

Huron Street from Madison Avenue to Adams Street

from Madison Avenue to Adams Street Adams Street from N. Erie Street to Superior Street

The department said the advisory is expected to expire on Monday, Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.

Officials said Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence of any contamination in city water systems, but has issued the advisory out of an abundance of caution. Contamination is possible during repair or disruption events. Testing is currently underway, officials said.

During a boil advisory, it is recommended affected residents do the following:

Run cold water taps to flush lines, then boil water for drinking and cooking.

Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking by running cold faucets for at least 3 minutes.



Boil the water for 3 minutes and cool before using (or use bottled water). Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until this advisory expires. You may resume normal tap water use at that time unless notified that the advisory is extended.



If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using the hot water taps until you have run the cold water faucets and the water clears.

Those with questions regarding the advisory should call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020. Facilities registered with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department may call 419-213-4100 and select Option 3 during regular business hours.