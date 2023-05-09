Oregon City Council approves project plan for new town center

The town center will be located off Navarre Avenue next to Mercy St. Charles Hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

OREGON, Ohio — Oregon City Council approved project plans for a new town center to be built on a lot off Navarre Avenue at a special meeting Tuesday night.

It's the first official step to take the project from an idea to a reality, council member Steve Hornyak said.

"We feel like even though we didn't stick a shovel in the ground, figuratively we put a shovel in the ground today to start the development for the town center," he said. "We're pretty excited about where we go from here.".

Some might remember the location, next to Mercy St. Charles Hospital, as where an old K-Mart used to be.

Oregon mayor Michael Seferian said the project is a long time coming and he hopes it will serve as a downtown for the city upon completion.

"We always had an interest in having a town center, but we never had the space or the availability. When K-Mart chose to close that store, it then became available," he said.

Although the lot is still empty, city leaders say the approval means the city and developers are officially able to start leasing the future spaces. They believe restaurants and other businesses could have those leases signed in the next couple of weeks.

Council members said they already have commitments, too. One is Olive Garden, but they say others are coming.

"Another one is Beerhead, which is a microbrewery coming out of the Cleveland area that will be part of the project. They've already signed their letter of commitment," Hornyak said. "We have our hotel partner which will be going up in the back. And our residential builder."

Seferian said that while he's looking forward to the next steps in the project, the lot is still just an empty lot for now.

"I say it's built when I see some bricks out there in the upright position. But yes, I'm pleased today. I'm excited," Mayor Seferian said.