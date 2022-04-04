Funeral service for fallen officer Dominic Francis to be held at Bluffton University Friday

Francis was killed during a police chase on March 31. He was attempting to lay stop strips on the interstate when he was struck by the suspects' car.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLUFFTON, Ohio — Bluffton police officer Dominic Francis will be laid to rest on Friday, April 8, according to an obituary published Monday.

Francis was killed during a police chase on March 31. He was attempting to lay stop strips on the interstate when he was struck by the suspects' car.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7 from 3:30 - 7 p.m. at the Cory-Rawson High School Auditorium. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Sommer Center at Bluffton University. The burial will follow in Clymer Cemetery.

Anyone who wishes to offer condolences or send flowers to the family can do so online here.

For those who want to donate, memorial contributions can be sent to the FOP Lodge 20 Foundation at PO Box 1335, Findlay, OH 45840.

"This helps make it easier for people who want to donate to the family, who want to support them. Having a centralized location for them to be able to collect those funds. And it helps to cut down, sadly, on the instances of fraud that pop up in situations like this," Teresa White, development director for the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation, said.

The fundraiser, which was launched on Saturday, already has more than 110 contributors.

Francis is survived by his wife, Ricki Davis; their son, Blake; and daughter, Taylor, as well as both of his parents and numerous members of his extended family.

The 42-year-old served in the Findlay Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff's Office before joining the Bluffton Police Department, where he stayed for 11 years.

During that time, Francis was awarded the Officer of the Year award, multiple Letters of Commendation, The Chief’s Leadership Award and a Bluffton Police Department, among others.

He was also recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers as Top Cop and earned the Ohio EMS, Star of Life multiple times.

According to an obituary published by Coldren Crates, Francis was very involved at Cory-Rawson High School ,where he was a strength and conditioning coach, football coach, substitute teacher and bus driver.