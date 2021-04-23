Blue Creek Nursery producing native seed and plant materials to restore local habitats

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — On this Earth Day, we're taking a look at how a local nursery gives back to our community.
Blue Creek Nursery in Whitehouse is charged with producing the native seed and plant materials to restore local habitats. The nursery uses the materials to recreate prairie, savannah and wetland habitats. For instance, most of their seed materials are going to the Secor expansion project.
Blue Creek site supervisor Jenella Hodel said, "We're planting several different habitats types in there so we'll be using dozens of acres worth of native seed to restore habitats there."
Blue Creek Nursery is always looking for volunteers. If you want to get involved, check out this link here.