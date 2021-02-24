Metroparks Toledo buys land for Glass City Riverwalk

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Metroparks Toledo board voted Wednesday to purchase land along the Maumee River slated for inclusion in the Glass City Riverwalk.

The property was purchased for $1.8 million from the Downtown Toledo Development Corporation and sits just upriver from the Veterans Memorial Skyway on the west side of the river. The parcel's 1,800 feet of river frontage is the longest segment of unprotected riverfront within the Riverwalk planning area.