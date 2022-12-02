Black-owned businesses honored by Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce for sacrifices and contributions

"I look at my predecessors, those who came before me and had to work so very hard just so I can have this moment that I'm in today," said Aralana Alexander.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's Black History Month and Black-owned businesses are being honored for their sacrifices and contributions.

The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce is making sure they succeed by handing them the resources they need.

That's because many times Black-owned business owners experience different and maybe more challenges than their counterparts. But this is where the chamber steps in guiding them and supporting them throughout the way.

One of those businesses is H.Y.P.E of Lucas, where local leaders are molding the minds of the next generation.

"Helping young people excel is a behavioral health agency here in the city of Toledo," said Aralana Alexander, the founder of H.Y.P.E. of Lucas.

Alexander, a Black business owner, is the CEO and owner of H.Y.P.E.

She's taking the time during this Black History Month to reflect on how hard she's worked to get where she is.

"I look at my predecessors, those who came before me and had to work so very hard just so I can have this moment that I'm in today. It also means to be another individual, another entity for those who are younger than me," said Alexander.

Alexander is also crediting her success to the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce, which links her to resources.

This month, it is highlighting Black-owned businesses on its social media.

"Some of the things that we do at the chamber to support minority-owned businesses, first of all, we house the small business development center that last year helped 500 diverse, aspiring entrepreneurs pursue their American dream by starting and growing a business," said Wendy Gramza, the president and CEO of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Gramza says these businesses have their fair share of unique challenges.

"It's accessibility. The accessibility to funds, to funding, to opportunities. Oftentimes, we're missed on a lot of things," Alexander said.

The chamber of commerce understands that.

So it's working to break those barriers by providing free consulting to them.

"It's very important that we have Black-owned businesses so that when people come to our community or they're thinking about relocating to our community, they need to see people who look like them. Who believe what they believe," said Gramza.

"Know that it is attainable. Know that you're worthy and that you too can be that person who's an entrepreneur," said Alexander.

If you'd like to support Black-owned businesses, the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list that includes businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans.

You can find that directory here.