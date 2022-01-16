'Telling a People's Story: African American Children's Illustrated Literature' now on display at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is inviting you to check out its new traveling exhibit, showcasing the struggles and celebrations of African Americans.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A new traveling exhibit is now on display at four different branches within the Toledo Lucas County Public Library system: 'Telling a People's Story: African American Children's Illustrated Literature.'

"It's a safe space to be able to learn more about some very diverse histories that expands over 50 years, specifically on some time periods," said Erin Baker, Director of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity for the library.

The exhibition showcases illustrations from children's books and provides a visual representation of the Black experience. Baker said it goes beyond the struggles, though - it celebrates Black joy and displays the very diverse lives and contributions of African Americans.

The project features these experiences through a lens intended for children and young readers, which means everyone can take something away from this exhibit, regardless of age.

"We want to be a model of diversity, equity and inclusion. To be a catalyst of change and a reflection of the community we serve throughout the county," explained Baker. "We're so proud to be able to bring this exhibit and provide books every day, as well as programs and services that show the importance of representation and create a better understanding of Black history and culture."

Each location hosting the exhibit will display three of twelve different panels.

Baker said it's highly encouraged you visit all twelve to get the full experience.

The exhibits are on display at the Heatherdowns, Sylvania, Oregon and Sanger Branches until Sunday, January 23rd. All four of these locations are open seven days a week.